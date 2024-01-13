Healthy activities continue to highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that healthy and con­structive activities are ongoing to high­light the positive image of Karachi and KMC will continue to work together with the Sindh government for the bet­terment of the city. He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 4th Merigold Festival at Bagh e Jin­nah (Frere Hall lawn) on Friday.

He said that we have a strong bond with the people and will always have this, more than 60 thousand flowers have been planted in Marigold Fes­tival for the citizens, “I would like to congratulate the Parks Department for organizing the three-day festival.” Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Mu­rad, deputy parliamentary leader of PPP in City Council Dil Muhammad, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan and other officers were also present, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Karachi inaugurated the Mari­gold Festival and distributed certifi­cates of appreciation to the staff of the Parks Department.

Addressing the event, he said that the Frere Garden is an asset of the cit­izens, the work done by the Parks De­partment in the Frere Garden is ap­preciable, the Marigold Festival will continue for three days and the entry of the citizens will be free. He said that KMC with the help of the pro­vincial government working in the city in a dynamic manner. He asked the citizens to come in large numbers to this festival and tell the world that good works are also done in our city. We are working day and night think­ing that we should fulfil the promises made to the people, he said.

Mayor Karachi said that the Sindh government gave three snorkels to this city yesterday which have been added to the fire brigade fleet and will be used all over the city to put off fire. He said that buses have also come to solve the problems of public transport, the fire brigade depart­ment is quite active, and their an­nual performance has been good, the positive change is that now the com­plaints received on the 1122 are be­ing processed without delay.