ICCI urges political parties to unveil manifestoes for revival of economy

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has urged the political parties to unveil their manifestoes for the revival of the economy.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI, said that that less than one month period is left in the next general elections, but most of the political parties have not announced the eco­nomic agenda of their election manifestoes as yet, which is very important to guide the voters in electing the next government. He urged that all political par­ties should unveil the economic agenda of their election mani­festoes for the revival of the economy that would provide a direction to the business com­munity and the investors and help them finalize their short and long-term business and in­vestment plans for the country.

He said this while talking to a delegation of traders and indus­trialists during their visit to ICCI. Khalid Iqbal Malik, Group Leader ICCI, Khalid Javed, Zafar Bakhta­wari & Nasir Khan, former presi­dents ICCI, Rafat Farid and oth­ers were in the delegation.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the economy of Pakistan is fac­ing many big challenges as the external debt has exceeded $124 billion by June 2023, the power sector circular debt has crossed Rs.2.3 trillion, the infla­tion rate surged to over 39 per­cent in 2023, which has drasti­cally reduced the purchasing power of the common man and reduced the growth of business activities. He said that the SBP’s high policy interest rate of 22 percent has crowded out the private sector from credit as the private sector’s borrowing from banks tumbled to Rs. 208 billion in FY23 from Rs.1329 billion in FY22. Due to this situation, the expansion of existing business­es and new investment has be­come very difficult. He said that the high energy tariff in Paki­stan has made the exporters un­competitive in the international market due to which Pakistan’s exports during 11 months of FY 2022-23 remained around USD 30 billion while the exports of Bangladesh in FY 2022-23 ex­ceeded US$ 64 billion.

ICCI president said that the UN’s World Economic Situation and Prospects Report for 2024 has also projected that the econ­omy of Pakistan is confronted with many challenges, includ­ing inflationary pressures, cur­rency depreciation, and high levels of sovereign debt.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that all political parties should an­nounce the economic agenda of their election manifestoes to ad­dress these challenges and revive the economy, which will help the voters including the business community to see which party offers them the best solutions to address the economic issues and put Pakistan on the path of sus­tainable economic growth.