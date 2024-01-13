IMF’s Embrace

The recent approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of Pakistan’s economic reform programme and the subsequent disbursement of $700 million mark a pivotal moment in the nation’s pursuit of essential economic changes. This financial support is not merely a transaction; it signifies a crucial vote of confidence in Pakistan’s commitment to implementing crucial reforms, bolstering its economic stability amid ongoing challenges.
The completion of the first review by the IMF’s Executive Board reflects a tangible affirmation of Pakistan’s efforts in addressing vulnerabilities and implementing policies for sustainable growth. The disbursement, along with previous inflows, has played a role in stabilising the Pakistani rupee over the past few months, as noted by Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities. This stability is vital, not just for economic optics but also to facilitate rollovers from allied countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, and Saudi Arabia, thereby easing external debt repayment pressures. Pakistan’s economic challenges, compounded by high inflation at 29.7% in December, necessitate continuous support. The IMF’s emphasis on strict adherence to fiscal targets, a market-determined exchange rate, and structural reforms underscores the importance of sustained commitment to the outlined programme.
The IMF’s involvement is not new to Pakistan, having engaged in 24 arrangements since becoming a member in 1950. This historical reliance highlights the recurrent need for external support in navigating economic complexities. While caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar acknowledges the tough conditions, the IMF’s continued support becomes imperative as Pakistan faces challenges like high inflation. As Pakistan enters the concluding phase of the current IMF programme, slated to end in the second week of April, it is crucial to focus on the future. The remaining amount expected in March under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is pivotal for sustained economic stability. Moving forward, Pakistan must stay committed to the outlined programme, adhering to fiscal targets and implementing necessary structural reforms.
This ongoing commitment, coupled with international support, will reinforce the nation’s determination to build a robust and inclusive economic future. As the country faces economic challenges, this support injects timely strength into its efforts, signalling to the world that Pakistan is resolute in building a stable and prosperous future.