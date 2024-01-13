IMF’s Embrace

The recent approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of Paki­stan’s economic reform programme and the subsequent disbursement of $700 million mark a pivotal moment in the nation’s pursuit of essen­tial economic changes. This financial support is not merely a transaction; it signifies a crucial vote of confidence in Pakistan’s commitment to implement­ing crucial reforms, bolstering its economic stability amid ongoing challenges.

The completion of the first review by the IMF’s Executive Board reflects a tangible affirmation of Pakistan’s efforts in addressing vulnerabilities and implementing policies for sustainable growth. The disbursement, along with previous inflows, has played a role in stabilising the Pakistani rupee over the past few months, as noted by Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities. This stability is vital, not just for economic optics but also to fa­cilitate rollovers from allied countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, and Saudi Arabia, thereby easing external debt repayment pres­sures. Pakistan’s economic challenges, compounded by high inflation at 29.7% in December, necessitate continuous support. The IMF’s emphasis on strict adherence to fiscal targets, a market-determined exchange rate, and structural reforms underscores the importance of sustained commit­ment to the outlined programme.

The IMF’s involvement is not new to Pakistan, having engaged in 24 ar­rangements since becoming a member in 1950. This historical reliance highlights the recurrent need for external support in navigating econom­ic complexities. While caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar ac­knowledges the tough conditions, the IMF’s continued support becomes imperative as Pakistan faces challenges like high inflation. As Pakistan en­ters the concluding phase of the current IMF programme, slated to end in the second week of April, it is crucial to focus on the future. The remain­ing amount expected in March under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) is pivotal for sustained economic stability. Moving forward, Pakistan must stay committed to the outlined programme, adhering to fiscal targets and implementing necessary structural reforms.

This ongoing commitment, coupled with international support, will rein­force the nation’s determination to build a robust and inclusive economic future. As the country faces economic challenges, this support injects time­ly strength into its efforts, signalling to the world that Pakistan is resolute in building a stable and prosperous future.