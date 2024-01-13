Imran challenges rejection of nomination papers in LHC

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Fri­day challenged the rejection of his nomination papers for two constituencies of the National Assembly in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The PTI leader, through his legal team, filed two separate petitions against the rejection of his nomi­nation papers for National Assem­bly constituencies, NA-122 (La­hore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). The petitions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunals had rejected the nomination papers contrary to the facts in both constituencies. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunals and allow the PTI founder to contest elections. Meanwhile, a Lahore High Court (LHC) three-member bench on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi against rejection of his nomination papers from three constituencies. The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition filed by the PTI leader and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed ar­guments of parties.

In the course of arguments, Qureshi’s counsel submitted that all legal requirements were ful­filled before submitting the nomination papers. He submitted that it was not mandatory for a candidate to appear in person before the re­turning officer for filing his nomination papers. He submitted that fundamental constitutional rights take precedence over legal rights.