Intelligence officials nab Iranian oil smuggling ring in major crackdown

SUKKUR - Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement agencies in Sukkur conducted a joint raid on a flour mill in the Ali Wahan area and uncovered a large-scale Iranian oil smuggling operation.

The successful operation netted approximate­ly 50,000 liters of illegal Iranian oil, believed to be destined for illegal sale to PS pump owners through contractor trucks.

According to Customs Sukkur officials on Fri­day, the Intelligence agencies, district adminis­tration, and customs officials teamed up for the successful bust. Responding to the raid, several truck drivers attempted to flee the scene, with 7-8 vehicles evading capture. However, swift po­lice pursuit resulted in the apprehension of two drivers and the seizure of their trucks.

Four individuals, including the apprehended truck drivers, are currently in custody pending further investigation, said Customs officials. Au­thorities believe this operation has dealt a sig­nificant blow to the Iranian oil smuggling ring operating in the region.