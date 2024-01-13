Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iran condemns ‘arbitrary’ US, UK strikes on Huthis

Agencies
January 13, 2024
International, Newspaper

TEHRAN  -  Iran on Friday lambasted strikes in Yemen by US and British forces, saying that the attacks against Huthis were “arbitrary” and a “violation” of international law.

The overnight strikes fol­lowed weeks of missile and drone attacks by Huthi forces on vessels in the Red Sea, claiming to act in solidarity with Palestinians in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement that Teh­ran “strongly condemned the military attacks of the United States and the United King­dom this morning on several Yemeni cities”.

He said the strikes were “an arbitrary action, a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen, and a violation of in­ternational laws and regula­tions”.

The United States and its al­lies said in a joint statement following the air strikes on Huthi targets that their goal “remains to de-escalate ten­sions and restore stability in the Red Sea”.

Two killed, woman injured in separate incidents

The attacks by the Huthis have disrupted traffic through the vital maritime route, with some companies suspending passage through the area.

Kanani warned that the attacks “will have no result other than fuelling insecu­rity and instability in the region” as well as “diverting the world’s attention from the crimes” in Gaza.

The Iranian spokesman urged the international com­munity to take action “to pre­vent the spread of war”.

In the capital Tehran after Friday prayers, hundreds ral­lied in support of people in Gaza and Yemen and chanted slogans against the US, Britain and Israel, according to an AFP journalist.

State television aired foot­age of similar rallies in several other Iranian cities.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024