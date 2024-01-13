Israel barred from World Ice Hockey champs for security reasons - official

PARIS - The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Thurs­day barred Israel from its world championships to ensure the “safety and well-being” of all participants. “The IIHF Council took this decision after careful con­sideration and based on a risk assessment, discus­sions with the participating countries and discussions with the hosts,” the federa­tion said in a statement. Is­rael will remain excluded “for the time being”, the IIHF said. The Israeli men’s team were scheduled to play a Division II-A world championship tournament in Serbia in April against teams including Australia and the United Arab Emir­ates. Later Thursday, the Is­raeli Ice Hockey Association said it will lodge a protest over the IIHF decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Yael Arad, the chairwoman of the Olympic Committee of Israel, de­scribed the ban as a “prece­dent-setting and dangerous decision”. The international federation’s move comes with Israel locked in a war in the Gaza Strip.