Jahandad grabs 7 wickets in PTV win, Irfan’s ton guides SBP to victory

KARACHI - SBP got over the line against KRL as Muhammad Irfan Khan scored his maiden first-class century in a tricky chase. PTV achieved a com­prehensive 209-run win against HEC. PTV’s Jahandad Khan ran riot with the ball as he bagged a seven-fer in the second innings. WAPDA beat SNGPL emphatically to reg­ister their third win in the tournament.

WAPDA pulled off an im­pressive win against SNGPL as they rolled them for 222 in 95.5 overs on the last day. SNGPL, chasing a tar­get of 367, lost all ten wick­ets on day four after resum­ing from their overnight score of 12-0. SNGPL open­ing batters, Abid Ali (13) and Azhar Ali (24) were re­moved after getting decent starts. Omair Bin Yousuf (23) and Kamran Ghulam (17) also perished after getting set as Khalid Usman started to spin a web on his way to a five-wicket haul.

Skipper Asad Shafiq re­mained unbeaten on 92 off 197 balls, hitting 16 fours. Mohammad Ali (10) hung around for some time before he too ran out of gas. Spinner Khalid bagged his 11th five-wicket haul in the format. He also completed 300 first-class wickets in this game. Akif Ja­ved and Asif Afridi took two wickets each while Hassan Abid Kiyani got one. This was SNGPL’s first loss in the tour­nament and their next match is scheduled against HEC in the last round of tournament.

PTV wrapped up HEC’s second innings for 197 in 46.4 overs with Jahandad Khan registering the best bowling figures of the tour­nament. At the start of day four, HEC required 331 runs with seven wickets remain­ing and skipper Mohammad Huraira with Obaid Shahid on the crease. Obaid departed early as Jahandad bagged the third of his seven wickets in the innings. Huraira (63, 90b, 6x4s) struck a half-century before he too was removed.

Adeel Meo, Aarish Ali Khan and Mohammad Azab were dismissed for ducks while M Ghazi Ghori (37) offered some resistance but in vain. Jahandad was in de­structive form as he took his match tally to nine wickets. Mohammad Sadaqat and Mohammad Ibtisam picked up one wicket each.

SBP took 22.5 overs on day four to score the remain­ing 50 runs as they chased the target of 245 with four wickets in the bag. M Irfan Khan (101*, 180b, 13x4s) was the hero of the chase, as he notched his maiden first-class ton and also helped his side score victory. For KRL, Kashif Ali bagged three wick­ets while Arshadullah, Umer Khan and Sharoon Siraj