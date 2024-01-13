Jahandad grabs 7 wickets in PTV win, Irfan’s ton guides SBP to victory

KARACHI - SBP got over the line against KRL as Muhammad Irfan Khan scored his maiden first-class century in a tricky chase. PTV achieved a comprehensive 209-run win against HEC. PTV’s Jahandad Khan ran riot with the ball as he bagged a seven-fer in the second innings. WAPDA beat SNGPL emphatically to register their third win in the tournament.
WAPDA pulled off an impressive win against SNGPL as they rolled them for 222 in 95.5 overs on the last day. SNGPL, chasing a target of 367, lost all ten wickets on day four after resuming from their overnight score of 12-0. SNGPL opening batters, Abid Ali (13) and Azhar Ali (24) were removed after getting decent starts. Omair Bin Yousuf (23) and Kamran Ghulam (17) also perished after getting set as Khalid Usman started to spin a web on his way to a five-wicket haul.
Skipper Asad Shafiq remained unbeaten on 92 off 197 balls, hitting 16 fours. Mohammad Ali (10) hung around for some time before he too ran out of gas. Spinner Khalid bagged his 11th five-wicket haul in the format. He also completed 300 first-class wickets in this game. Akif Javed and Asif Afridi took two wickets each while Hassan Abid Kiyani got one. This was SNGPL’s first loss in the tournament and their next match is scheduled against HEC in the last round of tournament.
PTV wrapped up HEC’s second innings for 197 in 46.4 overs with Jahandad Khan registering the best bowling figures of the tournament. At the start of day four, HEC required 331 runs with seven wickets remaining and skipper Mohammad Huraira with Obaid Shahid on the crease. Obaid departed early as Jahandad bagged the third of his seven wickets in the innings. Huraira (63, 90b, 6x4s) struck a half-century before he too was removed.
Adeel Meo, Aarish Ali Khan and Mohammad Azab were dismissed for ducks while M Ghazi Ghori (37) offered some resistance but in vain. Jahandad was in destructive form as he took his match tally to nine wickets. Mohammad Sadaqat and Mohammad Ibtisam picked up one wicket each.
SBP took 22.5 overs on day four to score the remaining 50 runs as they chased the target of 245 with four wickets in the bag. M Irfan Khan (101*, 180b, 13x4s) was the hero of the chase, as he notched his maiden first-class ton and also helped his side score victory. For KRL, Kashif Ali bagged three wickets while Arshadullah, Umer Khan and Sharoon Siraj