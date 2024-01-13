Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation lab

Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, inaugurates innovation lab
Web Desk
7:47 PM | January 13, 2024
National

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday visited Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), Haripur and praised the efforts of the institute for education, research and innovation.

Adviser National Heritage and Culture Muhammad Kashif Irshad, Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayuob Jamali, Director Lok Virsa Anwar ul Haq and Director Hunerkada Amna Shah, also accompanied the minister.

The Rector Professor Dr. Mujahid, briefed the high officials and guests, an overview of PAF-IAST, besides highlighting cutting-edge features and facilities available there. He said that from modern smart classrooms, advanced data centre, and powerful HPC clusters to state-of-the-art buildings and infrastructure.

“We also have the opportunity to showcase our prestigious medical college, advanced HiTech labs and the ground-breaking Sino-Pak center for artificial Intelligence”, he said. He also highlighted center of excellence in transportation, and railway engineering, as well as special technology zone and vibrant technology park.

Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series

The minister during his visit inaugurated the innovation lab at  school of design, art & architecture technologies (SDAAT), PAF-IAST.

After the briefing, memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were also signed between PAF-IAST and National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Hunerkada.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024