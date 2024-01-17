Jamal Shah visits PAF-IAST, opens innovation lab

HARIPUR - Caretaker Federal Minister for Na­tional Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Friday vis­ited Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST), Haripur and praised the efforts of the institute for education, re­search and innovation.

Adviser National Heritage and Culture Muham­mad Kashif Irshad, Director General PNCA Muham­mad Ayuob Jamali, Director Lok Virsa Anwar-ul-Haq and Director Hunerkada Amna Shah, also accompa­nied the minister.

The Rector Prof Dr Mujahid, briefed the high offi­cials and guests, an overview of PAF-IAST, besides highlighting cutting-edge features and facilities avail­able there. He said that from modern smart class­rooms, advanced data centre, and powerful HPC clus­ters to state-of-the-art buildings and infrastructure.

“We also have the opportunity to showcase our prestigious medical college, advanced HiTech labs and the ground-breaking Sino-Pak centre for arti­ficial Intelligence”, he said. He also highlighted cen­tre of excellence in transportation, and railway en­gineering, as well as special technology zone and vibrant technology park.

The minister during his visit inaugurated the inno­vation lab at school of design, art & architecture tech­nologies (SDAAT), PAF-IAST.

After the briefing, MoUs were also signed between PAF-IAST and National Institute of Folk & Tradition­al Heritage, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Hunerkada.