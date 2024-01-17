JI to eradicate corruption if elected to power: Siraj

SWABI - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) central amir, Sirajul Haq, asserted that if his party assumes power, they will not spare “tyrants and murderers.” Speaking at a public gathering during the election campaign on Friday, Haq emphasized their commitment to end non-developmental expenses and the protocol culture, declaring that corruption will not be tolerated.
Haq criticized political leaders for acknowledging the country’s perturbed situation without adopting a clear policy. Admitting the economic crisis in Pakistan, he blamed the dependence on foreign aid and constant begging from friendly nations. He pointed out the financial struggles of institutions such as Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Karachi Steel Mills, and Pakistan Railways, questioning the accountability for these losses.
Highlighting the burden on the judiciary with 18 lakh pending cases, Haq stressed the need for speedy trials and solutions to address the increasing pressure. He expressed concern over the weak state of education in the country, emphasizing the lack of justice for the poor who often become victims.
Refuting the idea of handing over power to former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, Haq criticized them for seeking power again after previous failures. He mentioned the involvement of leaders from Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Panama Leaks and Toshakhana issues, asserting their overall failure.
Haq also raised the issue of Sindh police personnel Rao Anwar, who allegedly killed around 400 people in Karachi, including Pukhtuns, without facing justice.