JI to eradicate corruption if elected to power: Siraj

Muqaddam Khan
January 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SWABI  -  Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) central amir, Sirajul Haq, asserted that if his party assumes power, they will not spare “tyrants and murder­ers.” Speaking at a public gather­ing during the election campaign on Friday, Haq emphasized their commitment to end non-develop­mental expenses and the protocol culture, declaring that corruption will not be tolerated.

Haq criticized political lead­ers for acknowledging the coun­try’s perturbed situation without adopting a clear policy. Admitting the economic crisis in Pakistan, he blamed the dependence on foreign aid and constant begging from friendly nations. He point­ed out the financial struggles of institutions such as Pakistan In­ternational Airline (PIA), Karachi Steel Mills, and Pakistan Railways, questioning the accountability for these losses.

Highlighting the burden on the ju­diciary with 18 lakh pending cases, Haq stressed the need for speedy trials and solutions to address the increasing pressure. He expressed concern over the weak state of ed­ucation in the country, emphasizing the lack of justice for the poor who often become victims.

Refuting the idea of handing over power to former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sha­rif, Haq criticized them for seek­ing power again after previous failures. He mentioned the involve­ment of leaders from Pakistan Peo­ples’ Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Nawaz), and Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Pan­ama Leaks and Toshakhana issues, asserting their overall failure.

Haq also raised the issue of Sindh police personnel Rao An­war, who allegedly killed around 400 people in Karachi, including Pukhtuns, without facing justice.

Muqaddam Khan

