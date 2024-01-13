Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes

AMMAN - Jordan said Friday Israel’s fight against Palestinians in Gaza was responsible for soaring tensions, after US and British forces struck Yemen’s Huthis, adding to fears of regional war.
In comments published by official news agency Petra, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned the international community against allowing the Israeli government’s “hatred and racism... to drag the region” into conflict. “Israel’s brutal aggression against Gaza” and violations of Palestinians’ rights “pose the greatest threat” to regional stability, Safadi said. He added that the kingdom -- which in 1994 became the second Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel -- was “keeping a close eye on the developments in the Red Sea”. “The international community is at a crossroads in terms of security, morality, law and humanitarianism,” Safadi said, describing a choice between ending the Israel-Palestine war or risking wider conflict.