Jordan blames Israel for regional escalation after Yemen strikes

AMMAN - Jordan said Friday Israel’s fight against Palestin­ians in Gaza was responsible for soaring tensions, after US and British forces struck Yemen’s Huthis, adding to fears of regional war.

In comments published by official news agency Petra, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned the international community against allowing the Is­raeli government’s “hatred and racism... to drag the region” into conflict. “Israel’s brutal aggression against Gaza” and violations of Palestinians’ rights “pose the greatest threat” to regional stability, Sa­fadi said. He added that the kingdom -- which in 1994 became the second Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel -- was “keeping a close eye on the developments in the Red Sea”. “The interna­tional community is at a crossroads in terms of se­curity, morality, law and humanitarianism,” Safadi said, describing a choice between ending the Isra­el-Palestine war or risking wider conflict.