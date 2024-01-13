Journalist Aziz Memon’s ‘killer arrested’ in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the killer of journalist Aziz Memon from Sindh’s Khairpur district.

According to the senior su­perintendent of police (SSP) Khairpur, the prime suspect, Ameer Hassan, was arrested from the Khairpur Link Road after a ‘shootout.’ The police official said Ameer Hassan was planning a robbery at the Link Road when the police party reached after getting informa­tion about the presence of the dacoits. Seeing the police party, the dacoit opened fire and in retaliation, he was arrested in injured condition, the SSP said and added Hassan along with his accomplices killed journal­ist Aziz Memon.

President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was stran­gulated to death in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze in 2022. According to po­lice, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangu­lated using a wire.