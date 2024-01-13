Saturday, January 13, 2024
JUI leader withdraws nomination papers in favour of Achakzai

BHC upholds tribunal’s decision on Sardar Akhtar Mengal nomination papers

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2024
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The Central Deputy General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Islam Pakistan, Maulana Mufti Muham­mad Rozi Khan, withdrew his nomination papers from NA-263 Quetta in favour of Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP). A statement issued by the Spokes­man of JUI Quetta district Abdul Ghani Shehzad said that the decision was made on the instruc­tions of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. 

It may be noted here that, Mehmood Khan Achakzai had also withdrawn his nomination pa­pers from NA- 265 Pishin in favour of JUI chief Maulana Fazal Rehman the other day. 

The withdrawal of the JUI candidate from the na­tional assembly seat from Quetta will give a great boost to PkMAP chief for upcoming polls. Mean­while, the Balochistan High Court on Friday reject­ed the appeal against the nomination paper of Balo­chistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.

