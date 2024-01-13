JUI leader withdraws nomination papers in favour of Achakzai

QUETTA - The Central Deputy General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema Islam Pakistan, Maulana Mufti Muham­mad Rozi Khan, withdrew his nomination papers from NA-263 Quetta in favour of Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP). A statement issued by the Spokes­man of JUI Quetta district Abdul Ghani Shehzad said that the decision was made on the instruc­tions of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It may be noted here that, Mehmood Khan Achakzai had also withdrawn his nomination pa­pers from NA- 265 Pishin in favour of JUI chief Maulana Fazal Rehman the other day.

The withdrawal of the JUI candidate from the na­tional assembly seat from Quetta will give a great boost to PkMAP chief for upcoming polls. Mean­while, the Balochistan High Court on Friday reject­ed the appeal against the nomination paper of Balo­chistan National Party Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal.