Kakakhel calls for bringing May 9 perpetrators to justice

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Minis­ter for Information and Tourism, Feroz Jamal Kakakhel here Friday reiterat­ed for bringing the perpetrators of the May 9 riots to justice.

Addressing a press conference along with Anwar Sher Khan, the brother of Kargil War hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (NH), the minister said that heirs of the martyrs wanted jus­tice for the disgrace made to their loved ones during May 9 rioting.

He said Captain Sher Khan showed exemplary bravery during the Kar­gil War and the enemy commander also praised his heroic battlefield per­formance. He said that the disgrace of martyrs was unacceptable and the time has come to award exemplary punishment to the May 9 rioters.

The minister said that he recent­ly visited the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed and expressed sol­idarity and sympathies with his family.

Earlier, Anwar Sher met with the caretaker KP CM Arshad Hussain Shah.