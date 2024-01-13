Saturday, January 13, 2024
Kidnapping turns out to be money-extorting drama

Agencies
January 13, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -   The Muzaffargarh police on Friday arrested a self-abducted person, who staged a fake kid­napping drama to extort money from his parents. A police spokesman said that after investigation, Tariq Ali (25), who al­legedly staged his fake kidnapping to repay per­sonal debt. His father who had reported the matter to police on Dec 20, 2023, also sent Rs 25000 to whom he pre­sumed as his son’s kid­nappers, the spokesman said. Police, however, re­covered the accused and further investigations are underway. DPO Syed Husnain Haidar com­mended the police team for resolving the case successfully.

Agencies

