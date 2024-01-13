Kiwis down Pakistan to win first T20I

AUCKLAND - A fighting half-century by Babar Azam went in vain as Pakistan lost to New Zealand by 46 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 226-8 on the board while in reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 180 in 18 overs. Af­ter opting to bowl first, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck on the second ball of the opening over to take out Devon Conway for a golden duck. His fellow opening batter, Finn Al­len (34), was caught by Aamir Jamal to award Abbas Afridi his maiden T20I wicket, bringing the opposi­tion to 50-2 inside five overs.

An explosive third-wicket part­nership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell, yielding 78 runs, brought momentum to New Zealand’s innings until it was cut short by Abbas, who dismissed Wil­liamson. The New Zealand skipper walked back after scoring his 18th half-century (57, 42b, 9x4s) in the format. Mitchell went on to com­plete his half-century, hitting 27- ball-61 including four boundaries and as many maximums.

For his impressive batting perfor­mance, Mitchell was adjudged play­er of the match as well. He eventu­ally fell to Shaheen, who brought himself back into the attack in the 17th over. Mark Chapman (26) chipped in with some quick runs as well to take the total over the 200- run mark. Debutant Abbas bowled well as he grabbed 3-34 while Sha­heen bagged three scalps and Haris Rauf took two wickets.

Left-handed opening batter Saim Ayub’s 8-ball-27, including two fours and three sixes, gave Pakistan a flying start. His stay on the crease was cut short, courtesy of a prompt run-out by Adam Milne. Moham­mad Rizwan (25) was the next bat­ter to walk back after he was caught by Conway off Tim Southee’s bowl­ing as Pakistan were brought to 63-2 inside the powerplay.

Fakhar Zaman fell victim to Ish Sodhi after a swift 15 off 10, includ­ing a four and a six. Iftikhar Ahmed contributed 24 off 17 before he was caught by Sodhi on Southee’s bowl­ing. Milne struck twice in one over to remove Azam Khan and Shaheen as trouble deepened for the visitors. In the subsequent over, Ben Sears grabbed the prized wicket of Babar Azam, who departed after a valiant half-century (57, 35b, 6x4s, 2x6s).

Southee removed Abbas in the 18th over to complete 150 wick­ets in the format – the most by any bowler in the history of T20Is. In the same over, he got his fourth wicket of the day to dismiss Paki­stan for 180. Southee was sup­ported by pacers Sears and Milne – who accounted for two wickets each – and leg-spinner Sodhi, who picked up one wicket as well. The second T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on January 14.

SCORES IN BRIEF.

NEW ZEALAND 226-8, 20 overs

(Daryl Mitchell 61, Kane Williamson

57, Finn Allen 34; Abbas

Afridi 3-34, Shaheen Shah

Afridi 3-46, Haris Rauf 2-34)

beat.

PAKISTAN 180 all out, 18

overs (Babar Azam 57, Saim

Ayub 27, M Rizwan 25; Tim

Southee 4-25, Ben Sears 2-42,

Adam Milne 2-50) by 46 runs.

