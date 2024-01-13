Korea hands over 2 ambulances, flood rescue equipments to PES 1122

RAWALPINDI - The Ambassador Republic of Ko­rea Park Ki Jun handed over two ambulances and flood rescue equipment toSecretary, Emer­gency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer for capacity building of the Emergency Ser­vices in Pakistan.

In this regard a ceremony was held at Divisional Rescue Head­quarters in Rawalpindi here on Friday. The Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Additional Secretary Eco­nomic Affairs Division Ms. Samar Ihsan, Joint Secretary, Ministry Economic Affairs Division, Ms. Sheena Ali, Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Sibghat Ullah and senior officers from head­quarters attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the H.E. Korean Ambassador lauded the pivotal role of Rescue 1122 during all kinds of emergencies, particularly during the recent Floods of 2023. He appreciated the services of all Rescuers in the field in Pakistan and even during Turkiye Earthquake Response under the leadership of Dr. Riz­wan Naseer. He said saving lives is a noble profession and Rescue 1122 is always available to help­less victims of emergencies that was the reason to collaborate and assist Rescue 1122 with these equipment as it would be support to people of Pakistan in case of emergencies.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Rizwan Naseer Secretary Emer­gency Services Department Pun­jab thankedthe Korean ambas­sador and people of Republic of Korea for the donation of two ambulances and flood response equipment. He said Emergency Rescue 1122 Service is manag­ing floods since 2010 and recent unprecedent flood in Punjab re­mained a big challenge but due to Integrated Emergency Ser­vices of Rescue Service 318,000 flood affectees and their animals have been timely evacuated and no significant loss of life was reported. He said that in addi­tion to these two equipped am­bulances and specialized flood response equipment which in­cludes 15 inflatable Hypalon boats, 10 air boats, 15 boat car­rying trolleys, 23 OBM 40HP and 100 wader suits would definitely be great support to flood prone districts of Pun­jab. Dr Rizwan further briefed about Rescue 1122 which is an Integrated EmergencyServices Model for South Asia consisting of Ambulance Service, Rescue &Fire Services, Motorbike Res­cue Service, Water Rescue, Flood Response Teams, HAZMAT Units for chemical biological and radiological emergencies and Community Emergency Response Teams. So far Rescue 1122 has rescued 14.4 million victims have been rescued in Punjab since inception 2004. In order to ensure sustainable hu­man resource development, the Emergency Services Academy has been established in Lahore which is imparting training to emergency services personnel from all provinces of Pakistan and hosts the first United Na­tions INSARAG Certified Search & Rescue Team in South Asia.