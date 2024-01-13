Korea hands over 2 ambulances, flood rescue equipments to PES 1122

RAWALPINDI - The Ambassador Republic of Korea Park Ki Jun handed over two ambulances and flood rescue equipment toSecretary, Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer for capacity building of the Emergency Services in Pakistan.
In this regard a ceremony was held at Divisional Rescue Headquarters in Rawalpindi here on Friday. The Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Additional Secretary Economic Affairs Division Ms. Samar Ihsan, Joint Secretary, Ministry Economic Affairs Division, Ms. Sheena Ali, Head of Operations Ayaz Aslam, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Sibghat Ullah and senior officers from headquarters attended the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the H.E. Korean Ambassador lauded the pivotal role of Rescue 1122 during all kinds of emergencies, particularly during the recent Floods of 2023. He appreciated the services of all Rescuers in the field in Pakistan and even during Turkiye Earthquake Response under the leadership of Dr. Rizwan Naseer. He said saving lives is a noble profession and Rescue 1122 is always available to helpless victims of emergencies that was the reason to collaborate and assist Rescue 1122 with these equipment as it would be support to people of Pakistan in case of emergencies.
Speaking on the occasion Dr Rizwan Naseer Secretary Emergency Services Department Punjab thankedthe Korean ambassador and people of Republic of Korea for the donation of two ambulances and flood response equipment. He said Emergency Rescue 1122 Service is managing floods since 2010 and recent unprecedent flood in Punjab remained a big challenge but due to Integrated Emergency Services of Rescue Service 318,000 flood affectees and their animals have been timely evacuated and no significant loss of life was reported. He said that in addition to these two equipped ambulances and specialized flood response equipment which includes 15 inflatable Hypalon boats, 10 air boats, 15 boat carrying trolleys, 23 OBM 40HP and 100 wader suits would definitely be great support to flood prone districts of Punjab. Dr Rizwan further briefed about Rescue 1122 which is an Integrated EmergencyServices Model for South Asia consisting of Ambulance Service, Rescue &Fire Services, Motorbike Rescue Service, Water Rescue, Flood Response Teams, HAZMAT Units for chemical biological and radiological emergencies and Community Emergency Response Teams. So far Rescue 1122 has rescued 14.4 million victims have been rescued in Punjab since inception 2004. In order to ensure sustainable human resource development, the Emergency Services Academy has been established in Lahore which is imparting training to emergency services personnel from all provinces of Pakistan and hosts the first United Nations INSARAG Certified Search & Rescue Team in South Asia.