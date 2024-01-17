Wednesday, January 17, 2024
KP CM aide opens block of OPD, IBP at HMC

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Health, Dr. Riaz Anwar, in­augurated the new OPD and IBP block at the Institute of Kidney Disease (IKD) within Hayatabad Medical Complex. The chief guest commended the direc­tor of IKD for transforming the block into a state-of-the-art facility, bringing all essential services under one roof. In attendance were Ghulam Qadir, Chair­man Board, IKD Director Prof Mazhar Khan, Hospital Director Faisal Shahzad, and IKD Administration staff.

Director Mazhar Khan presented the urgent need for the Institute to enhance clinical and infrastructural aspects, ad­dressing the significant patient load as the sole institute specializing in kidney diseases. Emphasizing patient privacy, particularly for urological patients, he stressed the inadequacy of overcrowd­ed outpatient clinics in respecting pa­tients’ basic rights.

