KP CM aide opens block of OPD, IBP at HMC

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Health, Dr. Riaz Anwar, inaugurated the new OPD and IBP block at the Institute of Kidney Disease (IKD) within Hayatabad Medical Complex. The chief guest commended the director of IKD for transforming the block into a state-of-the-art facility, bringing all essential services under one roof. In attendance were Ghulam Qadir, Chairman Board, IKD Director Prof Mazhar Khan, Hospital Director Faisal Shahzad, and IKD Administration staff.
Director Mazhar Khan presented the urgent need for the Institute to enhance clinical and infrastructural aspects, addressing the significant patient load as the sole institute specializing in kidney diseases. Emphasizing patient privacy, particularly for urological patients, he stressed the inadequacy of overcrowded outpatient clinics in respecting patients’ basic rights.