Lahore to face Islamabad in PSL 9 opener on Feb 17

LAHORE - Two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars will take on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United in the opener of the HBL PSL 9 that will commence from February 17 here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Mul­tan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Ka­rachi on 18 March. Over the course of the 34-match T20 tournament, Ka­rachi will host 11 matches, including the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches, while fans in Multan, the city of saints, will witness five matches.

The contest between Lahore Qa­landars and Karachi Kings will be played on February 24 and March 9. The Gaddafi Stadium will stage the February 24 contest, while National Bank Stadium will see Qalandars and Kings locking horns on March 9. Kings, Qalandars, Sultans and United will play five matches at their home ground, while Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Quetta Gladiators will play three matches each in Karachi, La­hore and Rawalpindi, while they will play one match at the Multan Cricket Stadium against the home side Sul­tans on 25 February.

Like the previous edition, the HBL PSL 9 will take place in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from February 17 to 27. The cricketing action will then move to Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be played from February 28 to March 12. The tournament will then move to Karachi in its entirety for the playoffs.

Chair of PCB Management Commit­tee Zaka Ashraf said: “We are thrilled to announce that the HBL PSL 9 is set to kick off on February 17, showcas­ing the best of T20 cricket in four cit­ies across Pakistan. The decision to host the marquee event across these cities is a testament to our commit­ment to bring top-notch cricket to fans across the country.

“We believe that hosting matches in these venues not only adds to the excitement for fans but also pro­motes cricket at the grassroots level. “As we gear up for this spectacular event, we look forward to witnessing thrilling action and creating unfor­gettable moments for cricket enthu­siasts worldwide,” he added.