LHC dismisses petition against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers

The Lahore High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition against rejection of appeal against approval of Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130.

A three-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petition against Appellate Tribunal’s decision.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry.

He had challenged acceptance of the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif on the grounds of his lifetime disqualification from the Supreme Court in the Panama case.

The Supreme Court has already given its verdict over the eligibility, court observed.

According to petition the tribunal dismissed the appeal against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers in contravention to the facts of the case. “Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified for life and could not contest the election,” petitioner argued.

“The Supreme Court’s decision against disqualification for life was given after approval of Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers and this decision could not apply over Nawaz Sharif’s case,” petitioner said.

He pleaded to the court to reject nomination papers of Sharif.