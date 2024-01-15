LHC orders rooftop plantation mandatory for hotel, plaza to combat smog

LAHORE - Lahore High Court, presided over by Justice Shahid Karim on Friday issued a directive ordering the plantation of greenery on the roofs of hotels and plazas. Justice Shahid Karim addressed petitions, including those from Haroon Farooq and others, seeking remedies for the escalating smog issue. The court, taking a proactive stance, instructed the formulation of a comprehensive action plan. During the proceedings, the government’s legal representative informed the court about an upcoming environmental delegation from China scheduled to visit Pakistan. Responding to this, the court directed the Advocate General Punjab to facilitate a meeting between the Chinese delegation and members of the Judicial Water Commission, emphasizing collaborative efforts. Justice Shahid Karim also questioned the Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic about the registration of cases against young drivers. The SP Traffic revealed a shift in the practice, stating that while cases were previously registered, the current approach is not to register new cases. In response, the court expressed dissatisfaction, suggesting an increase in penalties rather than a surge in case registrations. The court adjourned further hearings on smog remediation petitions until the next week, maintaining an active role in addressing environmental concerns.