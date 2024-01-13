Meet the Mexican women busting taco cook stereotypes

MEXICO CITY - Chopping meat and offal at her street food stall in one of Mexico City’s roughest neighborhoods, Ma­ria del Pilar Cortes is a rare sight in the capital’s male-dominated taco world. The 75-year-old and her sister are among the few women who dedicate themselves to preparing the street-food favorite devoured by millions every day. “We grew up here, and I think that’s why it isn’t hard for us,” she said in front of a large pan where meat, intestines and other offal are cooked at their restaurant Las Corazonas. Cortes skilfully wields a meat cleaver to chop up the contents for the corn tortillas she sells in the Tepito district, following in the footsteps of their mother, who did the same work. “I’m proud to know that we as women are entrepreneurs and an example for many women,” said Cortes’ sister, Maria Guadalupe. The 70-year-old is in charge of going out every day at dawn to buy dozens of kilos of meat. “Any woman can do it,” she said. Mexico City boasts 11,000 taco restaurants, according to a map created by geogra­pher Baruch Sangines based on data from national statistics agency INEGI. Some 94 percent of the capi­tal’s 9.2 million inhabitants live less than five minutes from a taco stand, according to Sangines. As a whole, the country has more than 90,000 taco stands and restaurants -- but in all of them, only a small minority have women cooks.