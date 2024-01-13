Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Meet the Mexican women busting taco cook stereotypes

Agencies
January 13, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

MEXICO CITY  -  Chopping meat and offal at her street food stall in one of Mexico City’s roughest neighborhoods, Ma­ria del Pilar Cortes is a rare sight in the capital’s male-dominated taco world. The 75-year-old and her sister are among the few women who dedicate themselves to preparing the street-food favorite devoured by millions every day. “We grew up here, and I think that’s why it isn’t hard for us,” she said in front of a large pan where meat, intestines and other offal are cooked at their restaurant Las Corazonas. Cortes skilfully wields a meat cleaver to chop up the contents for the corn tortillas she sells in the Tepito district, following in the footsteps of their mother, who did the same work. “I’m proud to know that we as women are entrepreneurs and an example for many women,” said Cortes’ sister, Maria Guadalupe. The 70-year-old is in charge of going out every day at dawn to buy dozens of kilos of meat. “Any woman can do it,” she said. Mexico City boasts 11,000 taco restaurants, according to a map created by geogra­pher Baruch Sangines based on data from national statistics agency INEGI. Some 94 percent of the capi­tal’s 9.2 million inhabitants live less than five minutes from a taco stand, according to Sangines. As a whole, the country has more than 90,000 taco stands and restaurants -- but in all of them, only a small minority have women cooks.

Two killed, woman injured in separate incidents

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024