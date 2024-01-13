Mental health and suicide concerns

Our country has recorded the highest suicide rate since 2013. PICSS claims 329 lives in 2023. Authorities should look into the matter and control the causes of suicide. There should be a promotion of awareness for suicidal victims.
The stigma surrounding mental health persists, hindering open conversations and understanding. It’s imperative that we actively work to dismantle these barriers. By promoting mental health awareness, we can create an environment that encourages individuals to seek help without fear of judgement. Let’s strive for a society where mental health is treated with the same importance as physical health, fostering empathy and support for those who need it.
UMMEY AIMAN,
Islamabad.