Ministry launches ‘Smartphone for All’ project

ISLAMABAD - Care­taker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif, on Friday said that the Ministry of IT is set to launch the “Smartphone for All” project, allowing individu­als to acquire smartphones through easy instalments. In a statement on his official social media account, he said that the ministry is concurrently establishing a research and development fund to support mobile phone manufacturing companies and facilitate the growth of the mobile phone manufacturing sector.