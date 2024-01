Multilingual Mushaira ‘Hum Hain Sokhun Nawaz’ organized

MULTAN - In a celebration of po­etry and literary prow­ess, a mesmerizing mul­tilingual Mushaira titled “ Hum Hain Sokhan Nawaz” was organized on Friday at Radio Paki­stan hall. Radio Paki­stan Multan and PTV Multan Centre jointly organized Mushaira of Urdu, Saraiki, Punjab, and Haryana languages which brought together poets, writers, and en­thusiasts creating an atmosphere brimming with cultural richness.

It was presided over by known poet, writer, and academician Dr Mu­hammad Amin while Ac­claimed author, painter, and poet, Prof Anwar Ja­mal was chief guest.