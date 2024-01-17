Naqvi displeased with PIC poor cleanliness

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi expressed dis­pleasure over poor cleanliness, marks of dust and stains on tiles and counters during his inspec­tion of the newly constructed emergency of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

He summoned the contractor, of­ficials from the C&W department and the medical superintendent for an immediate explanation. He pointed out the signs of neglect in cleanliness arrangements and dust on tiles, expressing dismay over the situation. Inspecting the emergency, the CM questioned why the cleanliness conditions were so subpar. He summoned the commissioner and directed imme­diate improvements in cleanliness arrangements. He emphasised that poor cleanliness in the new emergency was unacceptable.

He also enquired about the well-being of a patient in a wheel­chair, lifting a fallen file from the floor and placing it back on the wheelchair. The patient expressed gratitude to the CM for his gesture. He also addressed the complaint of a patient from Gujrat about de­layed scheduling for angiography. Ordering immediate action, he in­structed the MS to expedite the an­giography procedure.

Punjab health secretary and oth­ers were also present.

CM visits Mayo Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed to install ap­propriate-sized signboards for the convenience of patients and their attendants at Mayo Hospital, dur­ing an inspection of the upgrada­tion of the hospital’s emergency block, which is in its final stage on Friday.

He further directed that the finishing touches should be com­pleted expeditiously with high standards. The CM also em­phasised the need for the time­ly completion of all tasks while maintaining the quality of work. The KEMU principal was also present.