National Women’s T20 event to commence from 15th

LAHORE - The six-team National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 is all set to commence from Monday, 15th January, at three venues in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The tournament will feature six regional teams namely Kara­chi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi. The 17- day tournament will see every team play 10 matches, before the top two sides feature in the final on 31 January. The venue of the final will be announced in due course. The double round-robin matches will take place in Rawalpindi’s Ayub Park Ground and Islamabad’s Diamond Cricket Ground and Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. The matches at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel. The toss will take place at 1030 PKT, while the first ball of the match will be bowled at 1100 PKT.

The National Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 serves a great opportunity for the play­ers to stake a claim in the na­tional team ahead of the busy international year. Pakistan Women are set to feature in at least eight T20Is (five T20Is against West Indies, three T20Is against England) before taking part in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup later this year.

The winning team will receive PKR one million, while the run­ners-up will get PKR 0.5 million. The player of the tournament will be awarded PKR50,000 and player of the match in each game will receive PKR20,000. The tournament’s top perform­ers – best batter, best bowler and best wicket-keeper – will get PKR 25,000.

The PCB has also finalised the six squads, which consist of 16 players each. These squads have been selected by the national women’s selection committee headed by former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar.