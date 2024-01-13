Occupied serenity

Saturday, January 13, 2024
January 13, 2024
Public places are frequently encroached upon by influen­tial individuals, and this issue is prevalent throughout the coun­try. An example of this can be ob­served in GB Baltistan, where Ka­sora Lake has fallen victim to the occupation by an influential per­son who now charges an entry fee for visiting the lake.

Kasora Lake is a public space, surrounded by constructed ho­tels. However, the owner of a re­sort is unlawfully charging Rs 500 per person to access the lake. This criminal act is discouraging both local and foreign tourists. I appeal for the intervention of the Chief Secretary to issue an order to halt this unethical practice.

I hope that the lake can be open to the public, free from any taxa­tion or fees.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.

