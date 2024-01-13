Occupied serenity

Public places are frequently encroached upon by influential individuals, and this issue is prevalent throughout the country. An example of this can be observed in GB Baltistan, where Kasora Lake has fallen victim to the occupation by an influential person who now charges an entry fee for visiting the lake.
Kasora Lake is a public space, surrounded by constructed hotels. However, the owner of a resort is unlawfully charging Rs 500 per person to access the lake. This criminal act is discouraging both local and foreign tourists. I appeal for the intervention of the Chief Secretary to issue an order to halt this unethical practice.
I hope that the lake can be open to the public, free from any taxation or fees.
SHAKIR H SHAMIM,
Skardu.