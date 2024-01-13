Oil surges on Red Sea escalation

LONDON - Oil prices surged four percent on Friday after US and UK forces launched strikes against Huthi rebels following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, fuelling worries about a wider conflict in the crude-rich region. Tokyo and European stock markets ended the week with strong gains as traders brushed off data showing US inflation rose more than expected in Decem­ber. Wall Street had ended flat on Thursday, while the dol­lar was closing the week with gains against the euro.

Ahead of annual earnings from top US banks, focus was on the luxury sector after Brit­ish fashion brand Burberry posted a profit warning, send­ing its share price sliding more than nine percent nearing the half-way stage in London.

That fed through to peers, with Gucci-owner Kering los­ing 1.7 percent in Paris, where LVMH was down 1.4 percent.

The oil market was in sharp focus as US and British forces struck rebel-held Yemen on Friday after weeks of attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Huthis, who say they are act­ing in solidarity with Palestin­ians in war-ravaged Gaza.

“The fear in the oil market is that the region is on an un­predictable escalating path, where at some point down the road supply of oil will in­deed in the end be lost,” noted Bjarne Schieldrop, chief com­modities analyst at SEB bank.

The Huthis have carried out a growing number of strikes on vessels in the Red Sea, a key international ship­ping route, since the Gaza war erupted in October. The attacks have affected trade flows at a time when supply strains are putting upward pressure on inflation globally.

The jump in oil prices sparked concerns about a fresh spike in inflation that could complicate central bank efforts to cut interest rates.

The US consumer price in­dex rose more than forecast in December, dealing a blow to prospects that the Federal Reserve would start its rate-cutting cycle in March.

Interest rates around the world had surged in 2022 and 2023 in a bid to cool decades-high inflation. While rates of price rises have slowed, in­flation remains above target for the Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of England