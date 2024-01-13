Pak Armed Forces modernising systems to respond to any threat: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Friday wit­nessed firing of differ­ent Air Defence weapon systems during Exercise Al-Bayza-III 2024 at Sonmiani.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS viewed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of Army Air Defence systems which includes High to Medium Air Defence Weapons Sys­tem (HIMADS), Low to Medium Air Defence System (LOMAD), Short Range Air Defence sys­tem (SHORADs) and Extended Short Range Air Defence system (ES­HORADs).

In a landmark achievement and mile­stone in enhancing the Air Defence of the aerial frontiers of Paki­stan, HIMAD system in maiden fire was able to successfully engage the target at maximum ranges along with other layered weapon systems which were tested during the exercise, the ISPR said.

COAS highly appreciated the remarkable achievement of en­gaging targets with precision and operational readiness of Corps of Army Air Defence.

While interacting with the offi­cers and troops, COAS highlight­ed that Armed Forces of Pakistan are modernising their systems in line with our requirements to de­ter and be able to respond to any threat emanating against Paki­stan. Corps Commander Kara­chi, Commander Army Air De­fence, Inspector General Training & Evaluation and Inspector Gen­eral Arms also witnessed the ex­ercise. Earlier, COAS visited Army Air Defence Center. He laid flo­ral wreath at Yadgar e Shuha­da and paid homage to martyrs of Armed Forces. COAS installed Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, HI (M), as Colonel Commandant of Army Air De­fence Corps. Meanwhile, Gener­al Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) attend­ed inauguration ceremony of the second chapter of National Aerospace Science and Technol­ogy Park (NASTP) Silicon, held at Karachi. According to the ISPR, COAS was chief guest at the oc­casion. COAS termed NASTP a project of national and strate­gic significance that would yield manifold benefits for the country since it would spur technological progress and foster self-reliance by offering a platform for the na­tion’s youth and future genera­tions. COAS praised the efforts of PAF, its leadership and its skilled personnel in the achievement of yet another milestone of NASTP Silicon. Chief of Air Staff shared the vision for NASTP to become one of the best Aerospace, Cy­ber & IT Clusters and transform national landscape with design, R&D and innovation centers for emerging and disruptive tech­nologies to accrue maximum so­cial, economic, security and sci­entific dividends for the country.

On his arrival at the venue, COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff. Later, COAS also visited Corps Headquarters Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi Corps wel­comed the COAS and briefed him about operational pre­paredness, training matters and administrative measures be­ing taken for the welfare of the troops and Shuhada families.