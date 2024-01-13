Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh

KARACHI - Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia was in the interest of both the countries as it would boost the economies mutually.

This he said while talking with the eleven-member delegation headed by Tan Sri Rastam Bin Mohd Isa, Chairman Felda Global Venture, engaged in Palm oil pro­duction. Renowned Industrial­ists Bashir Jan Muhammad and Rasheed Jan Muhammad were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh further said that Pakistan wants to learn from the experience of Malaysia in Palm plantation. “The coastal but from Karachi to Thatta was ideal for this purpose and we have already started a pilot proj­ect in this regard”, he added.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that there were ample opportunities for investment available in agri­culture, health, energy and edu­cation sectors and the investors from Malaysia can benefit from the conducive investment envi­ronment in Sindh. “We would ex­tend all possible help and assis­tance to them, he assured. While emphasising close cooperation in the agriculture sector, the gov­ernor said that agriculture was the most important sector in Pakistan and cooperation of Ma­laysians would boost this sect