Pakistan, Egypt agree to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Egypt on Friday agreed to enhance political, trade and invest­ment ties.

In this regard, Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, who is currently on a visit to Egypt, held a meeting with Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia, Ahmed Shaheen. Pakistan’s Am­bassador to Egypt, Ambassador Sajid Bilal, was also present in the meeting, said a Foreign Office statement.

The two sides reviewed the broad range of bilateral relations including political, trade and investment ties. They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations includ­ing by convening the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meeting and Annual Bilateral Consultations lat­er this year in Islamabad.

Additional Foreign Secretary and the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia ap­preciated the successful holding of the Fourth Pakistan-Africa Trade Devel­opment Conference and Single Coun­try Exhibition held in Cairo from 9 to 11 January 2024, which coincided with the 75th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic rela­tions between Pakistan and Egypt.

They agreed to continue to engage further and work together to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue between the two countries.