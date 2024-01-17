Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Egypt agree to enhance cooperation

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 13, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Egypt on Friday agreed to enhance political, trade and invest­ment ties. 

In this regard, Additional Foreign Secretary (Middle East) Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, who is currently on a visit to Egypt, held a meeting with Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia, Ahmed Shaheen. Pakistan’s Am­bassador to Egypt, Ambassador Sajid Bilal, was also present in the meeting, said a Foreign Office statement. 

The two sides reviewed the broad range of bilateral relations including political, trade and investment ties. They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations includ­ing by convening the next round of Joint Ministerial Commission meeting and Annual Bilateral Consultations lat­er this year in Islamabad. 

Additional Foreign Secretary and the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia ap­preciated the successful holding of the Fourth Pakistan-Africa Trade Devel­opment Conference and Single Coun­try Exhibition held in Cairo from 9 to 11 January 2024, which coincided with the 75th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of diplomatic rela­tions between Pakistan and Egypt. 

BISEP reschedules SSC Annual-I exam

They agreed to continue to engage further and work together to advance mutually beneficial cooperation and dialogue between the two countries.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024