Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“Diplomacy is the art of telling people to go to hell in such a way that they ask for directions.” –Winston S. Churchill

Past in Perspective
January 13, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Treaty of Westphalia, signed in 1648, marked a pivotal moment in European his­tory, concluding the Thirty Years’ War and Eighty Years’ War. This accord established the prin­ciples of state sovereignty, recognising the autono­my of individual states and laying the groundwork for the modern nation-state system. The treaty de­centralised authority from religious entities, pro­moting a secularised political landscape. It intro­duced the concept of non-intervention, shaping diplomatic relations and influencing the balance of power in Europe. Westphalia’s impact resonates in contemporary international relations, shaping the foundations of statehood, diplomacy, and the prin­ciple of non-interference in domestic affairs.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024