The Treaty of Westphalia, signed in 1648, marked a pivotal moment in European his­tory, concluding the Thirty Years’ War and Eighty Years’ War. This accord established the prin­ciples of state sovereignty, recognising the autono­my of individual states and laying the groundwork for the modern nation-state system. The treaty de­centralised authority from religious entities, pro­moting a secularised political landscape. It intro­duced the concept of non-intervention, shaping diplomatic relations and influencing the balance of power in Europe. Westphalia’s impact resonates in contemporary international relations, shaping the foundations of statehood, diplomacy, and the prin­ciple of non-interference in domestic affairs.