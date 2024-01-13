PAT to back Peoples Party

Bilawal meets Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, expresses his sympathies over passing of his sister-in-law.
LAHORE - The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has made a significant decision to extend its support to Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, specifically in the NA-127 constituency.
This endorsement comes with the commitment to hold a public rally within the constituency to mobilize support for the PPP candidate. Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, the Secretary General of PAT, made this announcement following a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the PAT secretariat at Minhajul Quran on Friday.
Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, in his announcement, expressed the PAT’s intention to organize a public rally in Lahore, publicly declaring its support for the PPP. This collaborative effort between PAT and PPP has historical roots, as PAT had previously supported PPP in bye-elections. Gandapur extended his gratitude to Chairman PPP for standing in alignment with PAT’s stance on the Model Town incident, emphasizing the principled stand that PPP has consistently taken regarding this matter. Addressing the broader political landscape, Gandapur emphasized the need to move beyond a politics of revenge and stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) adheres to such a retaliatory approach, making it incompatible for the PAT to align with them. He outlined the decision to support PPP in NA-127, asserting their determination to ensure the success of this collaborative effort.
Prior to this announcement, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the memorial of martyrs at the Minhaj-ul-Quran Secretariat in Lahore. He paid his respects by laying a flower wreath and proceeded to fill the membership form of Minhaj-ul-Quran, underlining his commitment to fostering positive relations with organizations sharing common values.
During his visit, Chairman Bilawal engaged in discussions with key figures, including Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Raja Zahid Mehmood, Mian Zahiid-ul-Islam, Noorullah Siddiqui, Arif Chaudhry, Sardar Umar Daraz Khan, Jawad Ahmed, Naeemuddin Chaudhry, Rehan Maqbool, and Kashif Mehmood. The meeting also included notable figures from PPP, such as Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Hasan Murtaza, Ali Badar, and Qasim Gilani, along with other prominent figures associated with Minhaj-ul-Quran.
Speaking to journalists after his visit, Chairman Bilawal emphasized the vision of making Pakistan a modern state and showcasing a moderate face of Islam to the world. He expressed the party’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Minhaj-ul-Quran, drawing parallels with the approach taken by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari. Additionally, Bilawal called for an impartial investigation into the Model Town incident.
Responding to queries from journalists, Chairman Bilawal elaborated on his 10-point economic agenda, stating that the detailed manifesto for the upcoming elections would provide comprehensive insights.