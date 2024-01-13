Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PAT to back Peoples Party

Bilawal endorses Awami Tehreek’s stance on Model Town incident

PAT to back Peoples Party
Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Bilawal meets Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, expresses his sympathies over passing of his sister-in-law.

LAHORE   -  The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has made a significant decision to extend its support to Chairman Pa­kistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari, specifically in the NA-127 constituency. 

This endorsement comes with the commitment to hold a public rally within the constituency to mobilize support for the PPP candidate. Khu­rram Nawaz Gandapur, the Secretary General of PAT, made this announce­ment following a meeting with Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari at the PAT secre­tariat at Minhajul Quran on Friday.

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, in his announcement, expressed the PAT’s intention to organize a public ral­ly in Lahore, publicly declaring its support for the PPP. This collabo­rative effort between PAT and PPP has historical roots, as PAT had pre­viously supported PPP in bye-elec­tions. Gandapur extended his grat­itude to Chairman PPP for standing in alignment with PAT’s stance on the Model Town incident, empha­sizing the principled stand that PPP has consistently taken regarding this matter. Addressing the broader political landscape, Gandapur em­phasized the need to move beyond a politics of revenge and stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) adheres to such a retalia­tory approach, making it incompat­ible for the PAT to align with them. He outlined the decision to support PPP in NA-127, asserting their de­termination to ensure the success of this collaborative effort. 

Two killed, woman injured in separate incidents

Prior to this announcement, Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the memorial of martyrs at the Min­haj-ul-Quran Secretariat in Lahore. He paid his respects by laying a flow­er wreath and proceeded to fill the membership form of Minhaj-ul-Qu­ran, underlining his commitment to fostering positive relations with or­ganizations sharing common values.

During his visit, Chairman Bilaw­al engaged in discussions with key figures, including Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Raja Zahid Mehmood, Mian Zahiid-ul-Islam, Noorul­lah Siddiqui, Arif Chaudhry, Sardar Umar Daraz Khan, Jawad Ahmed, Naeemuddin Chaudhry, Rehan Ma­qbool, and Kashif Mehmood. The meeting also included notable fig­ures from PPP, such as Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Hasan Murtaza, Ali Badar, and Qasim Gilani, along with other prominent figures associated with Minhaj-ul-Quran.

Speaking to journalists after his visit, Chairman Bilawal emphasized the vision of making Pakistan a mod­ern state and showcasing a moder­ate face of Islam to the world. He ex­pressed the party’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Min­haj-ul-Quran, drawing parallels with the approach taken by Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari. Additionally, Bilawal called for an impartial investigation into the Model Town incident.

Tight security arranged for DBA election

Responding to queries from jour­nalists, Chairman Bilawal elaborat­ed on his 10-point economic agenda, stating that the detailed manifesto for the upcoming elections would provide comprehensive insights.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024