PAT to back Peoples Party

LAHORE - The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has made a significant decision to extend its support to Chairman Pa­kistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari, specifically in the NA-127 constituency.

This endorsement comes with the commitment to hold a public rally within the constituency to mobilize support for the PPP candidate. Khu­rram Nawaz Gandapur, the Secretary General of PAT, made this announce­ment following a meeting with Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari at the PAT secre­tariat at Minhajul Quran on Friday.

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, in his announcement, expressed the PAT’s intention to organize a public ral­ly in Lahore, publicly declaring its support for the PPP. This collabo­rative effort between PAT and PPP has historical roots, as PAT had pre­viously supported PPP in bye-elec­tions. Gandapur extended his grat­itude to Chairman PPP for standing in alignment with PAT’s stance on the Model Town incident, empha­sizing the principled stand that PPP has consistently taken regarding this matter. Addressing the broader political landscape, Gandapur em­phasized the need to move beyond a politics of revenge and stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) adheres to such a retalia­tory approach, making it incompat­ible for the PAT to align with them. He outlined the decision to support PPP in NA-127, asserting their de­termination to ensure the success of this collaborative effort.

Prior to this announcement, Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the memorial of martyrs at the Min­haj-ul-Quran Secretariat in Lahore. He paid his respects by laying a flow­er wreath and proceeded to fill the membership form of Minhaj-ul-Qu­ran, underlining his commitment to fostering positive relations with or­ganizations sharing common values.

During his visit, Chairman Bilaw­al engaged in discussions with key figures, including Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Raja Zahid Mehmood, Mian Zahiid-ul-Islam, Noorul­lah Siddiqui, Arif Chaudhry, Sardar Umar Daraz Khan, Jawad Ahmed, Naeemuddin Chaudhry, Rehan Ma­qbool, and Kashif Mehmood. The meeting also included notable fig­ures from PPP, such as Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Hasan Murtaza, Ali Badar, and Qasim Gilani, along with other prominent figures associated with Minhaj-ul-Quran.

Speaking to journalists after his visit, Chairman Bilawal emphasized the vision of making Pakistan a mod­ern state and showcasing a moder­ate face of Islam to the world. He ex­pressed the party’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Min­haj-ul-Quran, drawing parallels with the approach taken by Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari. Additionally, Bilawal called for an impartial investigation into the Model Town incident.

Responding to queries from jour­nalists, Chairman Bilawal elaborat­ed on his 10-point economic agenda, stating that the detailed manifesto for the upcoming elections would provide comprehensive insights.