PITB, JazzCash sign MoU to streamline tax, fee payments through e-Pay Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Information Tech­nology Board (PITB) and JazzCash, a leading digital financial service provider, have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bill payment services in Pakistan. PITB ADG Khurram Mushtaq and JazzCash Head of Public Sector Partnerships Arif Mah­mood Chaudhry signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. The event also featured the presence of PITB Project Director Haroon Rasool Khokhar, e-Pay Head of Devel­opment Shehzad Mehmood, and e-Pay Punjab team members Umar Saleem and Minhaj Khan. Under the agreement, JazzCash and PITB will collaborate on advancing bill payment services through the integration of e-Pay Punjab with JazzCash accounts.