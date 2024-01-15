PITB, JazzCash sign MoU to streamline tax, fee payments through e-Pay Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and JazzCash, a leading digital financial service provider, have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bill payment services in Pakistan. PITB ADG Khurram Mushtaq and JazzCash Head of Public Sector Partnerships Arif Mahmood Chaudhry signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. The event also featured the presence of PITB Project Director Haroon Rasool Khokhar, e-Pay Head of Development Shehzad Mehmood, and e-Pay Punjab team members Umar Saleem and Minhaj Khan. Under the agreement, JazzCash and PITB will collaborate on advancing bill payment services through the integration of e-Pay Punjab with JazzCash accounts.