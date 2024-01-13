PM calls for promoting trade, tech ties with Italy

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for promoting trade, investment and co­operation in diverse areas including migration and mobility, agricultural technology, education as well as tourism with Italy. He was talking to Ambassa­dor of Italy Andreas Ferrarese, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Ambassa­dor’s contributions to strengthening bilateral rela­tions, noting his efforts to foster economic ties and facilitate cooperation in various fields.

The Italian Ambassador thanked the Prime Min­ister for receiving him and expressed gratitude for the excellent cooperation he received throughout his stay in Pakistan. He also briefed the Prime Min­ister on key developments during his tenure. The Ambassador praised the valuable contributions of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora to Italy’s economic development. The Prime Minister wished the out­going Ambassador success in his future endeavours.