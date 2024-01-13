Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM calls for promoting trade, tech ties with Italy

PM calls for promoting trade, tech ties with Italy
MATEEN HAIDER
January 13, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for promoting trade, investment and co­operation in diverse areas including migration and mobility, agricultural technology, education as well as tourism with Italy. He was talking to Ambassa­dor of Italy Andreas Ferrarese, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad on Friday. 

The Prime Minister appreciated the Ambassa­dor’s contributions to strengthening bilateral rela­tions, noting his efforts to foster economic ties and facilitate cooperation in various fields.

The Italian Ambassador thanked the Prime Min­ister for receiving him and expressed gratitude for the excellent cooperation he received throughout his stay in Pakistan. He also briefed the Prime Min­ister on key developments during his tenure. The Ambassador praised the valuable contributions of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora to Italy’s economic development. The Prime Minister wished the out­going Ambassador success in his future endeavours.

PPP wants free, fair general elections: Bilawal

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024