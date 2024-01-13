PML-N candidates kick off electioneering in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rawalpindi chapter candidates said that resolv­ing public problems such as price hike, shortage of potable drinking water and poor infra­structure of roads will be the first priority of the PML-N gov­ernment after winning general election 2024. Besides, improv­ing law and order situation as well as to impart education to needy and poor children will also be the agenda of PML-N. These views were expressed by PML-N candidates includ­ing Barrister Danial Chaudhry (NA-57), Haji Pervaiz (PP-17) and Chaudhry Imran Ilyas (PP-11) while addressing a corner meeting held at Dhoke Juma as part of their electioneering here on Friday.

The meeting, arranged by Ma­lik Nahim Azhar, Zaheer Awan and Zulfiqar Bhutto, was also attended by former Nazim UC Dhama Syedan Chaudhry Haji Muhammad Ilyas, Chaudhry Au­rangzeb and a large number of residents of area.

Addressing the meeting, the PML-N candidates Barrister Danial Ch, Haji Pervaiz and Ch Imran Ilyas thanked to party su­preme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif for awarding time party tickets. They said public suffered a lot during tenure of former premier Imran Khan while the PML-N would provide basic facilities to masses at their door steps after coming into power on 8 February 2024, the polling day. They said that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif’s efforts to control terrorism, price hike and launching development projects in country are remem­bered by the people of Pakistan. They said that the credit for the revival of economy, which had been in a bad shape since 1999, goes to the PML-N government. They said that the PML-N under the leadership of the upcoming Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will make all out efforts to meet the challenges faced by the country. They urged people to vote for ti­ger, the election symbol of PML-N, on February 8.