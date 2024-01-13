PML-N candidates kick off electioneering in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rawalpindi chapter candidates said that resolving public problems such as price hike, shortage of potable drinking water and poor infrastructure of roads will be the first priority of the PML-N government after winning general election 2024. Besides, improving law and order situation as well as to impart education to needy and poor children will also be the agenda of PML-N. These views were expressed by PML-N candidates including Barrister Danial Chaudhry (NA-57), Haji Pervaiz (PP-17) and Chaudhry Imran Ilyas (PP-11) while addressing a corner meeting held at Dhoke Juma as part of their electioneering here on Friday.
The meeting, arranged by Malik Nahim Azhar, Zaheer Awan and Zulfiqar Bhutto, was also attended by former Nazim UC Dhama Syedan Chaudhry Haji Muhammad Ilyas, Chaudhry Aurangzeb and a large number of residents of area.
Addressing the meeting, the PML-N candidates Barrister Danial Ch, Haji Pervaiz and Ch Imran Ilyas thanked to party supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif for awarding time party tickets. They said public suffered a lot during tenure of former premier Imran Khan while the PML-N would provide basic facilities to masses at their door steps after coming into power on 8 February 2024, the polling day. They said that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif’s efforts to control terrorism, price hike and launching development projects in country are remembered by the people of Pakistan. They said that the credit for the revival of economy, which had been in a bad shape since 1999, goes to the PML-N government. They said that the PML-N under the leadership of the upcoming Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will make all out efforts to meet the challenges faced by the country. They urged people to vote for tiger, the election symbol of PML-N, on February 8.