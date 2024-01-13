PML-N names candidates for Karachi, including divisive NA-242

Amid the prevailing deadlock over the seat adjustment formula with the MQM-P, the PML-N has announced the list of candidates for the national and provincial assemblies in Karachi, including NA-242 from where Shehbaz Sharif – the party president – had planned to contest but decided on Saturday to withdraw his candidature.

On the other hand, the PML-N has awarded tickets for some National Assembly seats in interior Sindh, the prominent of which are: NA-205 Naushehro Feroze Asghar Ali Shah, NA-211 Mirpurkhas Asad Junejo, NA-213 Umerkot Amanullah Talpur, NA-216 Matiari Bashir Memon and NA-225 Thatta Rasool Bux Jakhro.

It was the inability to reach a seat adjustment deal with the MQM-P which prompted the unexpected move as Khawaja Shoaib – a covering candidate for Shehbaz – who will run the race on his party’s behalf.

Also on Saturday, Kheeal Das Kohistani – a PML-N leader in Sindh – was quoted in media as saying that there was no seat adjustment with the MQM-P and his party would go for a joint front across in Sindh along with the JUI-F and the GDA – an alliance dominated by the PML-F.

He also said that the PML-N had a large vote bank in NA-242 and would win election there with Khawaja Shoaib being their nominee.

The two sides, however, are reportedly still in talks to resolve the differences pertaining to not only NA-242 but also some provincial assembly seats.

The controversy is a result of the MQM-P stance that Mustafa Kamal – former Karachi mayor who is currently the party’s senior deputy convenor – will contest the election from NA-242 and won’t leave the constituency for Shehbaz.

It has been a surprising development given the PML-N and MQM-P agreed to go for seat adjustment back in November and even reached on an agreement on the issue of strong local governments in Pakistan – the main slogan of the Karachi-based party.

The names of PML-N’s National Assembly candidates are given below as analysts believe the party is eyeing at least three seats in the megacity with three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif aiming at a record fourth term in office:

NA-229 Malir I Qadir Bux Kalmati, NA-230 Malir II Muzaffar Ali Shujra, NA-231 Malir III Capt Jamil Khan, NA-232 Korangi I Shah Owais Noorani, NA-233 Korangi II Zainul Abdin Ansari, NA-234 Korangi III Saleem Zia, NA-235 Karachi East Haji Sharafat, NA-236 Karachi East II Parveen Bashir, NA-238 Karachi East IV Sidrtul Muntaha.

NA-240 Karachi South II Sakeena Anwar, NA-241 Karachi South II Rozeena Anwar, NA-242 Kemari I Khawaja Shoaib, NA-243 Kemari II Akhtar Jadoon, NA-244 Karachi West I Ghulam Rasool Shah, NA-245 Karachi West II Muhammad Saleem, NA-247 Karachi Central I Naheed Parveen Advocate, NA-249 Karachi Central II Ansab Raza Fatima and NA-250 Karachi Central IV Furqan Ali.