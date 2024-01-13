Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Poet Ahmed Faraz remembered on 93 birth anniversary

Poet Ahmed Faraz remembered on 93 birth anniversary
Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The 93rd birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz was observed on Friday. He was born on January 12, 1931, in Kohat as Syed Ahmad Shah. He started writing po­etry with the name of Ahmad Shah Kohati but later adopted the name Ahmad Faraz with the advice of the legendary Faiz Ahmed Faiz. His first collection of poetry “Tanha Tanha” was pub­lished when he was in graduation. Faraz added many colours to Urdu language with his poetry. Ahmed Faraz is ranked among the greatest Urdu poets of the current era because of his elegant yet simple poetry. Ahmad Faraz was conferred nu­merous awards, including the Adam Jee Literary Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Hilal-e-Imtiaz, by the government of Pakistan in recognition of his lit­erary contributions to the Urdu language. Ahmad Faraz passed away on August 25, 2008, and he was buried in Islamabad.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1705044921.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024