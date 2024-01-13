Saturday, January 13, 2024
Police arrests 4 suspects in dacoity-cum-murder case

Israr Ahmad
January 13, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Islamabad Capital Police Sta­tion (PS) Sumbal has arrested four ac­cused involved in a dacoity-cum-mur­der case and recovered cash, mobile phone, motorbike, and weapons used in the crime from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that, on Jan 01, 2024, the Sumbal police station received an ap­plication from a citizen who stated that he and his brother-in-law were residents of Mera Jaffar. While three unknown accused looted us at gun­point and snatched cash and mobile phones, while my brother-in-law re­sisted them, upon which the accused opened fire and seriously injured him, due to which he died on the spot. Upon receiving the application, the Sumbal police team registered an FIR No. 08/24.

Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and sci­entific methods and arrested three ac­cused, namely Kamal, Rehman Gohar and Hassan Bashir.

