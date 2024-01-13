Police arrests 4 suspects in dacoity-cum-murder case

RAWALPINDI - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Islamabad Capital Police Station (PS) Sumbal has arrested four accused involved in a dacoity-cum-murder case and recovered cash, mobile phone, motorbike, and weapons used in the crime from their possession, a public relations officer said on Friday.
He said that, on Jan 01, 2024, the Sumbal police station received an application from a citizen who stated that he and his brother-in-law were residents of Mera Jaffar. While three unknown accused looted us at gunpoint and snatched cash and mobile phones, while my brother-in-law resisted them, upon which the accused opened fire and seriously injured him, due to which he died on the spot. Upon receiving the application, the Sumbal police team registered an FIR No. 08/24.
Following this incident, a special investigation team was constituted. The police team utilized all available resources and used technical and scientific methods and arrested three accused, namely Kamal, Rehman Gohar and Hassan Bashir.