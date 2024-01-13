Police raid PTI chairman's Islamabad residence, manhandle his son and nephew

Unidentified masked men barged into the residence of PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and assaulted his son and nephew on Saturday, while the barrister was attending the Supreme Court hearing on his party's electoral symbol "bat".

According to details, Gohar Ali Khan received a phone call about the incident while the proceedings were in progress in the courtroom.

The PTI chief informed Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa that four pickup trucks were present at his residence, where his family was mistreated, and valuable items like a computer and documents were confiscated. He requested the court to excuse him temporarily.

During his absence, CJP Isa summoned Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman to address the situation, and emphasising that such incidents should not occur.

After a brief absence, Gohar returned to the court and described the situation to the chief justice as "very serious".

Although he was not given permission to elaborate, CJP Isa instructed the additional attorney general to take care of the matter.

The additional attorney general said he had spoken with the home secretary and IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

“The home secretary and the IG are investigating what happened,” he told the court.

Gohar chose not to accompany the state lawyer as he wanted to continue with the hearing.

Meanwhile the Islamabad Police later in the day stated that the DPO had visited Gohar's residence on the instructions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.