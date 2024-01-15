Poor cleanliness in PIC angers CM Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed displeasure over poor cleanliness, marks of dust and stains on tiles and counters during his inspection of the newly constructed emergency of the Pun­jab Institute of Cardi­ology (PIC). He sum­moned the contractor, officials from the C&W department and the medical superinten­dent for an immedi­ate explanation. He pointed out the signs of neglect in cleanliness ar­rangements and dust on tiles, expressing dismay over the situation. Inspecting the emergency, the CM questioned why the cleanliness conditions were so subpar. He summoned the commissioner and directed immediate improvements in clean­liness arrangements. He emphasized that poor cleanliness in the new emergency was unaccept­able. He also enquired about the well-being of a patient in a wheelchair, lifting a fallen file from the floor and placing it back on the wheelchair. The pa­tient expressed gratitude to the CM for his gesture. He also addressed the complaint of a patient from Gujrat about delayed scheduling for angiography. Ordering immediate action, he instructed the MS to expedite the angiography procedure. The health secretary and others were also present.