HYDERABAD - Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate for PS-64, Mukhtiar Ahmed alias Aajiz Dhamrah Friday formally launched his election cam­paign for the upcoming 2024 general elections by paying a visit to the Qadam Gah of Mola Ali (A.S) and shrine of Syed Abdul Wahab Shah Jilani. On this occasion, he appealed to the people to vote for the candidates of the PPP in the upcoming general elections so that we can serve the people as much as possible.