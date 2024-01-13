PPP's Wassan confident that Bilawal will form government in Centre

PPP's senior leader Manzoor Hussain Wassan stated that the upcoming February 8 elections would result in a substantial victory for his party.

Rejecting PML-N's claims he confidently hoped that Bilawal would make the government in the centre.

Dismissing concerns about PTI's efforts, he asserted that despite their attempts to form alliances against PPP, they consistently fail.

Wassan stressed the insignificance of judges' resignations and Election Commission secretary leave, stating that these factors won't impact the commission. He said that cricket bat symbol did not matter.

Predicting a historic rally by Bilawal Bhutto in Khairpur on Sunday, Wassan noted the beginning of the election campaign, expressing his enthusiasm to serve people as he enters politics.