Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP's Wassan confident that Bilawal will form government in Centre

PPP's Wassan confident that Bilawal will form government in Centre
WARSAW (BBC)
7:30 PM | January 13, 2024
National

PPP's senior leader Manzoor Hussain Wassan stated that the upcoming February 8 elections would result in a substantial victory for his party.

Rejecting PML-N's claims he confidently hoped that Bilawal would make the government in the centre.

Dismissing concerns about PTI's efforts, he asserted that despite their attempts to form alliances against PPP, they consistently fail.

Wassan stressed the insignificance of judges' resignations and Election Commission secretary leave, stating that these factors won't impact the commission. He said that cricket bat symbol did not matter.

Predicting a historic rally by Bilawal Bhutto in Khairpur on Sunday, Wassan noted the beginning of the election campaign, expressing his enthusiasm to serve people as he enters politics. 

Tags:

WARSAW (BBC)

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024