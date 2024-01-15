PSW introduces Russian languages dedicated helpline to facilitate Central Asian trade

KARACHI - In a strategic move towards advancing international trade facilitation, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has launched its dedicated Russian language helpline to benefit international transit trade with Central Asia. Introducing this helpline service addresses a crucial language bar­rier faced by traders particularly from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan using Paki­stani ports as transit routes for imports/exports with Central Asia. The helpline is expected to bridge communication gaps and provide guidance and facilitation to foreign traders for ensuring compliance with Pakistan’s Customs and trade regula­tions applicable on transit trade.

In addition to the helpline service, PSW is taking another crucial step by incorpo­rating a Russian language option in the WeBOC system’s transit module to facili­tate traders and their authorized clear­ing agents in filing of transit declarations. This step further underscores PSW’s dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for international traders. The Russian Helpline service operates from Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm, pro­viding dedicated customer support repre­sentatives to address queries. Traders can contact PSW’s helpline at 021-111-111 779 and dial 3 for assistance in Russian.

Pakistan recently signed transit agree­ments with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as part of its vision to position Pakistan as a trade, transit, and transshipment hub, and to promote regional connectivity with Central Asia and beyond. PSW expects this initia­tive to not only reduce language barriers but also foster increased trade by providing ease of doing business, and access to information.

Pakistan Single Window is an initiative of the federal government of Pakistan. It automates and integrates cross-border trade-related procedures of Customs and other government agencies (OGAs) mak­ing trade faster, easier, and cheaper.