Punjab govt approves Rs 2 billion Sports Endowment Fund

LAHORE - Punjab government, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has approved a Sports Endow­ment Fund of Rs 2 billion on Friday. In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at National Hockey Stadium where DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail and GM Pension Punjab M Sajid signed the MoU documents. Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar, Director Sports Yas­meen Akhtar, SO Shahzad Ali, Haroon Zafar, Deputy Direc­tor Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present on this occasion. Elaborating on the major features of Sports Endowment Fund in a video message, Wahab Riaz said that the Endowment Fund money will be spent for the welfare of deserving play­ers. “The top performing de­serving players will be given monthly stipends as per their performance.” He further said that multiple sports competitions will be orga­nized across the province throughout the year with this fund. “And ultimately, the talented players will get suf­ficient playing opportunities through these sports compe­titions to polish sports skills. Not only this but the top posi­tion holders and other prom­inent performers will also be given handsome cash prizes,” he added. Wahab informed that the training and coach­ing camps of the players will also be conducted using mon­ey from this fund. “Through this fund, now our players who have limited resources will be able to participate in national and international sports competitions without any hurdle,” he asserted. He said that after this historic development, now we will be in a better position to send our talented athletes abroad from international level training and invite world re­puted trainers for coaching purposes over here.