Punjab govt approves Rs 2 billion Sports Endowment Fund

LAHORE - Punjab government, on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has approved a Sports Endowment Fund of Rs 2 billion on Friday. In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at National Hockey Stadium where DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail and GM Pension Punjab M Sajid signed the MoU documents. Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz, Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, SO Shahzad Ali, Haroon Zafar, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed and other officials were also present on this occasion. Elaborating on the major features of Sports Endowment Fund in a video message, Wahab Riaz said that the Endowment Fund money will be spent for the welfare of deserving players. “The top performing deserving players will be given monthly stipends as per their performance.” He further said that multiple sports competitions will be organized across the province throughout the year with this fund. “And ultimately, the talented players will get sufficient playing opportunities through these sports competitions to polish sports skills. Not only this but the top position holders and other prominent performers will also be given handsome cash prizes,” he added. Wahab informed that the training and coaching camps of the players will also be conducted using money from this fund. “Through this fund, now our players who have limited resources will be able to participate in national and international sports competitions without any hurdle,” he asserted. He said that after this historic development, now we will be in a better position to send our talented athletes abroad from international level training and invite world reputed trainers for coaching purposes over here.