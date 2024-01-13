Rajab Al-Murajab starts today as crescent sighted

ISLAMABAD - The month of Rajab Al-Murajab will commence on Saturady as the cres­cent for the new Islamic month was sighted on Friday evening.

Chairman of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Muham­mad Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement in this regard after chairing the meeting of the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Lahore at the Awan Awqaf Shah Chirag Build­ing in Lahore.

Maulana Azad informed the me­dia that weather conditions in most parts of the country were cloudy. However, evidences of crescent sighting were received from the cities of Nawabshah, Tharparkar, Umarkot Kunri, Chur, Badin, Hyder­abad, Pasni, Winder Balochistan, and others, where the sky was clear.

“Consequently, it was unanimous­ly decided that the 1st of Rajab Al-Murajab 1445 will fall on Saturday, January 13, 2024,” he added.