SBBWU holds training for female students of merged areas

PESHAWAR - Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU), in collab­oration with Bint e Hawa Forum and Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized a two-day training workshop for female students in the newly merged districts. The workshop cov­ered digital skills, freelancing, content writing, cooking, and beautician skills.

Founder Alam Zeib Khan stated that the train­ing was part of a pilot project, and a memoran­dum of understanding would be signed with SB­BWU Women Development Center.

SBBWU will work with Bint-e-Hawa Forum to or­ganize the 3rd Edition of the Bint-e-Hawa Achieve­ment Awards in March. A business idea competi­tion will be held for students in merged districts, with the most creative idea winning a grant of fifty thousand rupees to initiate a small business.

University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed praised the initiative for soft skill devel­opment in merged districts. She expressed the university’s willingness to collaborate with the government on projects that equip students with different skills, enabling them to start their own businesses and become job creators instead of job seekers.