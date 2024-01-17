SCCI chief expresses concern over water shortage

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq expressed concern about the declining water lev­els in Peshawar, urging the gov­ernment and World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan to collaborate on emergency measures for wa­ter preservation.

In a meeting at the chamber house with a WWF Pakistan del­egation led by Program Manag­er ILES Muhammad Rashid, SCCI senior officials, including Sen­ior Vice President Sanaullah and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, were present.

The WWF team briefed Ishaq on their interventions and pro­jects spanning agriculture, for­ests, wildlife, climate change, and oceans.

The WWF delegation proposed joint ventures for water conser­vation, a suggestion endorsed by President Fuad Ishaq, who iden­tified various sectors for poten­tial collaboration between the in­stitutions. Ishaq emphasized that implementing the chamber’s sug­gestions could help control wa­ter wastage and mitigate environ­mental challenges, particularly in ice factories, cold storage, and other critical sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.