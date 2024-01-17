Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SCCI chief expresses concern over water shortage

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq expressed concern about the declining water lev­els in Peshawar, urging the gov­ernment and World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan to collaborate on emergency measures for wa­ter preservation.

In a meeting at the chamber house with a WWF Pakistan del­egation led by Program Manag­er ILES Muhammad Rashid, SCCI senior officials, including Sen­ior Vice President Sanaullah and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, were present. 

The WWF team briefed Ishaq on their interventions and pro­jects spanning agriculture, for­ests, wildlife, climate change, and oceans.

The WWF delegation proposed joint ventures for water conser­vation, a suggestion endorsed by President Fuad Ishaq, who iden­tified various sectors for poten­tial collaboration between the in­stitutions. Ishaq emphasized that implementing the chamber’s sug­gestions could help control wa­ter wastage and mitigate environ­mental challenges, particularly in ice factories, cold storage, and other critical sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

BISEP reschedules SSC Annual-I exam

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024