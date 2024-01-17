SCCI chief expresses concern over water shortage

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq expressed concern about the declining water levels in Peshawar, urging the government and World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan to collaborate on emergency measures for water preservation.
In a meeting at the chamber house with a WWF Pakistan delegation led by Program Manager ILES Muhammad Rashid, SCCI senior officials, including Senior Vice President Sanaullah and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, were present.
The WWF team briefed Ishaq on their interventions and projects spanning agriculture, forests, wildlife, climate change, and oceans.
The WWF delegation proposed joint ventures for water conservation, a suggestion endorsed by President Fuad Ishaq, who identified various sectors for potential collaboration between the institutions. Ishaq emphasized that implementing the chamber’s suggestions could help control water wastage and mitigate environmental challenges, particularly in ice factories, cold storage, and other critical sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.